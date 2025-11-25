Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988995https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/govt-clarifies-rules-on-submission-of-life-certificates-by-both-parents-for-continuation-of-enhanced-family-pension-2988995.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
PENSION

Govt Clarifies Rules On Submission Of Life Certificates By Both Parents For Continuation Of Enhanced Family Pension

The DoP&PW has clarified on the continuation of enhanced family pension at the rate of 75% of the pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant under Category ‘D’ & ‘E’ .

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt Clarifies Rules On Submission Of Life Certificates By Both Parents For Continuation Of Enhanced Family Pension

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued its latest Office Memorandum regarding submission of Life Certificates by both the parents for continuation of enhanced family pension under Category ‘D’ & ‘E’ of CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939 / Categories ‘C’ & ‘D’ of CCS (EOP) Rules, 2023.

The DoP&PW has clarified that for continuation of enhanced family pension at the rate of 75% of the pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant under Category ‘D’ & ‘E’ of the CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939/Categories ‘C’ & ‘D’ of the CCS (EOP) Rules, 2023, both parents, henceforth, will be required to submit their life certificates every year to avoid overpayment of family pension in case of demise of one of the parents.

"In view of the above, all the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Authorised Banks are requested to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by DoP&PW and ensure that life certificates are obtained from both the parents every year before continuation of the enhanced family pension in such cases," said the OM.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israel Mossad
Silent Killer Strikes Again: Israel's Mossad Eliminates Hezbollah Commander
Delhi AQI
Delhi Chokes As AQI Remains 'Poor': 50% Staff In Office, Rest On WFH
SMVD Medical College admissions
'Merit Over Religion In J&K': Omar Abdullah On SMVD Medical College Admissions
bihar congress
Bihar: Congress Expels Seven Leaders For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities
Myanmar earthquake
Earthquake Of 3.8 Magnitude Strikes Myanmar
West Bengal SIR
CM Mamata Writes To CEC, Questions ECI Proposals On SIR Staffing
Technology
TRAI Takes Action On Over 21 Lakh Fraudulent Numbers In One Year
Youth in politics
Youth In Politics: Time To Set Age Limit For Local Bodies, Panchayat Polls?
UK news
Billionaire Leaving UK Due To Proposed Taxes? Lakshmi Mittal Leaves Nation
Technology
Android Users Can Now Share Files With iPhones And Vice Versa; How To Use It