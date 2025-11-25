Govt Clarifies Rules On Submission Of Life Certificates By Both Parents For Continuation Of Enhanced Family Pension

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued its latest Office Memorandum regarding submission of Life Certificates by both the parents for continuation of enhanced family pension under Category ‘D’ & ‘E’ of CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939 / Categories ‘C’ & ‘D’ of CCS (EOP) Rules, 2023.

The DoP&PW has clarified that for continuation of enhanced family pension at the rate of 75% of the pay last drawn by the deceased Government servant under Category ‘D’ & ‘E’ of the CCS (EOP) Rules, 1939/Categories ‘C’ & ‘D’ of the CCS (EOP) Rules, 2023, both parents, henceforth, will be required to submit their life certificates every year to avoid overpayment of family pension in case of demise of one of the parents.

"In view of the above, all the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Authorised Banks are requested to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by DoP&PW and ensure that life certificates are obtained from both the parents every year before continuation of the enhanced family pension in such cases," said the OM.