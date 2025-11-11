Govt Employees Pension And Gratuity After Retirement, Superannuation: Check Various Timelines Issued By Govt

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued Office Memorandum regarding Timelines for completion of various activities in the process of authorization of pension and gratuity on retirement on superannuation of a government servant.

"...the process of authorization of pension and gratuity involves various activities to be performed by different offices/authorities. Timelines have been prescribed in the Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021 for completion of each of these activities...," said DoPPW OM.

Pension And Gratuity After Retirement, Superannuation Of Government Employees: Check Various Timelines Issued By Govt

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- As per Rule 54, every Head of Department (HoD) is required to have a list prepared by 15th day of every month, of all Government servants, who are due to retired within the next fifteen months of that date.

- As per Rule 55, Complete details regarding the Government accommodation are required to be obtained from the Government servant at least one year before the anticipated date of retirement and send these details Directorate of Estates for issuing a ‘No demand certificate’ in respect of the period preceding cighth months of the retirement of the Government servant.

- Elaborate procedure has been laid down in Rules 56 and 57 for preparatory work for processing of pension case on superannuation during the period of one year before retirement. This includes verification of service, making good the omissions, imperfections or deficiencies in the service book.

- As per Rule 57(2) (a) , the Government servant shall submit duly completed Form 6-A to the Head of Office not later than six months prior to his date of retirement.

- As per Rule 59 & 60, the Head of Office shall complete Part-I of Form 7 along with the check list and the pension calculation sheet in format 10 not later than four months before the date of retirement of a Government servant.

- On receipt of pension case the Accounts Officer shall apply the requisite checks and issue the pension payment order not later than two month in advance of the date of retirement of a Government servant on attaining the age of superannuation.

- As per Rule 63 (4) (a) The Accounts Officer shall forward a copy of the Pension Payment Order or the Revised Pension Payment Authority issued under this rule along with the undertaking in Form 6-A to the Central Pension Accounting Office, not later than two months from the date of receipt of pension papers from the Head of Office, for issuing a Special Seal of Authority.

The Central Pension Accounting Office shall issue the Special Seal of Authority and forward the same to the Pension Disbursing Authority along with the copy of the Pension Payment Order or Revised Pension Payment Authority issued by the Accounts Officer and the Undertaking in Form-6A, not the later than twenty one days from the date of receipt of the Pension Payment Order or the Revised Pension Payment Authority from the Accounts Officer, in accordance with the orders issued by the Controller General of Accounts.

The Pension Disbursing Authority shall take action to disburse the pension to the retired Government servant on the date on which it becomes due, in accordance with the orders issued by the Controller General of Accounts and Central Pension Accounting Office.