Govt Giving Mudra Loan Of Rs 3 Lakh On Payment Of Rs 36,500 As Legal Insurance Charges? Check Truth Behind The Viral Post

New Delhi: A viral post is doing the round in the social media. From what appears to be a fake approval letter, it claims the grant of a loan of Rs 3,00,000 under the PM Mudra Yojna on payment of ₹36,500 as legal insurance charges.

"An amount of Rs 3,000,00 only can be financed with loan interest rate of 2 percent. You need to pay legal assurance charge of Rs 36,500," said the viral post.

Busting the fake letter, PIB Fact Check has said that the letter is fake, adding that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not issued this letter.

MUDRA Loan Limit Raised From Rs 10 Lakh To Rs 20 Lakh In Tarun Category

Giving the much needed boost to the SME and MSME sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced to hike the limit of Mudra Loan to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh in the Tarun category, in her Budget 2024.

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) scheme was launched by the Modi government in April 2015 to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to the non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

PMMY loans are extended by Member Lending Institutions viz. Scheduled Commercial Banks, Non Banking Finance Companies and Micro Financial Institutions, registered with Mudra Ltd.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Scheme by banks and Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) Loans are extended in three categories:

Shishu (loans upto Rs. 50,000);

Kishore (loans from Rs. 50002 to Rs. 5 lakh);

Tarun (loans from Rs.5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh)

After the Budget 2024 announcement, Mudra loan under Tarun category will be hiked to Rs 20 lakh.