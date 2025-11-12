Advertisement
Govt Issues Clarification On Deletion Of Name Of Daughter From The Family Details Of A Central Government Pensioner

References were received seeking clarification in respect of deletion of name of the daughter from the details of family members after retirement of the Government servant.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Govt Issues Clarification On Deletion Of Name Of Daughter From The Family Details Of A Central Government Pensioner

New Delhi: The Department of Pension & Pensioner's Welfare (DoPPW) under the Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions has issued clarification regarding deletion of name of daughter from the family details of a Central Government pensioner.

"Rule 50 (15) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 provides that as soon as a Government servant enters Government service, he shall give details of his family in Form 4 to the Head of Office, which shall include all relevant details relating to spouse, all children, parents and disabled siblings (whether or not eligible for family pension)," DoPPW said in an OM.

This Rule further provides that the Government servant shall submit the up to date details of the family in Form 4 again along with the pension papers, before retirement from Government service," DoPPW said in an OM.

References were received seeking clarification in respect of deletion of name of the daughter from the details of family members after retirement of the Government servant.

The Government servant/pensioner shall submit details of all member of family whether or not eligible for family pension. The daughter is deemed to be a member of the family of Government servant as and when intimated by the Government servant in the prescribed proforma. Hence, the name of the daughter shall remain included in the details of family members. The eligibility for family pension would be decided after demise of pensioner/family pensioners in accordance with the existing rules.

