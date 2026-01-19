New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (EHS Section) has mentioned that the Ministry has been receiving references seeking clarification on the applicability of OPD consultation charges of Rs 700 and Rs 350 under the revised CGH rate list in various cases.

It said that the matter has been examined in consultation with the Directorate General of CGHS, and hence issued clarifications regarding the matter.

In its latest circular, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, OPD consultation charges at Rs 700 shall be admissible for consultations rendered by Super Specialists (DM/MCh) in all CGHS-empanelled hospitals.

These rates shall be applicable only where the consultation is provided by a Super Specialist possessing a recognized DM/MCh qualification and offering consultation in the concerned super-specialty discipline.

It further clarified that, in respect of in-patient (IPD) cases, a maximum of two consultations per day per specialist shall be admissible, as per CGHS norms.

Revised CGHS Rates are effective from 13 October 2025. The new CGHS rates apply to all healthcare services availed at CGHS-empanelled Healthcare Organisations (HCOs; Medical Reimbursement Claims of individuals (in r/o Serving, Pensioners and other eligible categories of CGHS beneficiaries); and CGHS, cashless (credit) treatment shall be extended to Central Government pensioners and other specified categories of beneficiaries as per extant rules.

In exceptional circumstances, where treatment has been availed from any nonempanelled private HCOs, reimbursement may be considered as per extant instructions, but the rate would be restricted to Non-NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospital for Healthcare Providers) rates of the concerned city.

In order to view the latest CGHS rates in all the cities, you can click at the official link: https://www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in/CGHSGrievance/FormFlowXACTION?hmode=ftpFileDownload&fileName=03102025130102_I0MOHFW0008818922_1759474515217.pdf&folderName=Circular&isGlobal=1