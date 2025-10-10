Govt Opens SBI MD Post To Private Sector For The First Time In Indian Banking History

New Delhi: For the first time in Indian banking history, the government has allowed professionals from the private sector to apply for senior leadership positions in public-sector banks, including the esteemed position of managing director at the State Bank of India, as reported by NDTV Profit.





According to a communication reviewed by NDTV Profit, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved revised consolidated guidelines for the appointment of Whole-Time Directors, including Chairpersons, CEOs, MDs and Executive Directors in public-sector banks and state-run insurance companies.The reform represents a significant change in the selection process for MDs and CEOs in public financial institutions. The move is part of a larger initiative to uphold merit-based hiring, competition and transparency at the top echelons of the financial system.Private sector applicants are now eligible to apply for the SBI MD position under the new structure, as long as they fulfill strict eligibility requirements. Candidates must have at least 21 years of professional experience and at least 15 years of banking experience. Applicants must have served either two years at the board level of a bank or three years at the highest level below the board.The Financial Services Institutions Bureau which is in charge of proposing candidates for top financial sector posts, has been empowered to engage independent HR firms to evaluate private-sector applicants. Notably, the government has set aside the Annual Performance Appraisal Reports from the evaluation process which highlights a shift towards a more contemporary and performance-based assessment paradigm.The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance has formally communicated these changes to public-sector banks and state-owned insurers, defining the revised appointment procedures.According to officials, the move is anticipated to draw elite talent from the public and private sectors, promoting increased professionalism and responsibility in banking leadership in the public sector."This reform aims to bring transparency, diversity, and merit-based selection in leadership roles across India’s financial institutions,” said a senior official as quoted by NDTV