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Govt ratifies 8.25% EPF interest rate for FY26; credit to over 7 crore subscribers likely soon

According to reports, the Finance Ministry has approved the 8.25 per cent interest rate recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of the EPFO.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
Govt ratifies 8.25% EPF interest rate for FY26; credit to over 7 crore subscribers likely soon

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