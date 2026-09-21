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Govt urges public sector banks' employees to call off the strike; says main demand fulfilled

The government on Monday appealed to employees of public sector banks and regional rural banks to call off their proposed 3-day strike from September 28 to 30 as it has already fulfilled one of their main demands by holding the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in abeyance. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
Govt urges public sector banks' employees to call off the strike; says main demand fulfilled

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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