Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943333https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/govt-withdraws-income-tax-bill-2025-will-release-new-draft-on-august-11-2943333.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
INCOME TAX BILL

Govt Withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025, Will Release New Draft On August 11

The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha on Feb. 13 to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961, has been formally withdrawn.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt Withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025, Will Release New Draft On August 11File Photo

New Delhi: The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha on Feb. 13 to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961, has been formally withdrawn, sources told NDTV Profit. A revised version, incorporating most recommendations of the Select Committee chaired by Baijayant Panda, will be introduced on Aug. 11.

(This is a developing story, stay updated with ZeeNews for more updates)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK