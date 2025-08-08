Govt Withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025, Will Release New Draft On August 11

New Delhi: The Income-Tax Bill, 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha on Feb. 13 to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961, has been formally withdrawn, sources told NDTV Profit. A revised version, incorporating most recommendations of the Select Committee chaired by Baijayant Panda, will be introduced on Aug. 11.

