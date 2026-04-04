Gratuity after 1 year for contract workers, 5-Year rule continues for permanent staff

New Delhi: The government’s new labour codes have brought a major change in gratuity rules, allowing some employees to claim gratuity after just one year of continuous service, instead of the earlier five-year requirement.

These labour codes came into effect in November 2025 and aim to expand benefits for workers, especially those on fixed-term or contract jobs.

Who Can Get Gratuity After One Year?

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Under the new rules, fixed-term and contract employees can now receive gratuity on a pro rata basis, depending on how long they have worked. This means even if they work for a shorter period—like one or two years—they will still be eligible for a partial gratuity payout.

However, permanent employees must still complete five years of continuous service to claim gratuity. The only exceptions remain cases of death or disability, where gratuity can be paid earlier according to NDTV Profit.

How Gratuity Will Be Calculated Now

Gratuity for fixed-term employees will be calculated based on the duration of their service, making the system more fair for short-term workers.

Another key change is in how wages are defined. The new labour codes require that wages must form at least 50 percent of the total cost-to-company (CTC).

Wages include:

Basic salary

Dearness allowance

Retaining allowance (if any)

Because of this change, employees who previously had a lower basic salary may now see higher gratuity payouts.

What This Means for Employees

Gratuity is a lump-sum payment given by employers as a reward for long-term service, usually at the time of resignation, retirement, or termination.

With the new rules:

More employees, especially contract workers, will now get gratuity benefits

Payouts could increase due to revised wage structure

The benefit system becomes more inclusive for the formal workforce

Important Date to Note

The Labour Ministry has clarified that these rules are applicable from November 21, 2025.

This means only employees who join a company on or after this date will be eligible to claim gratuity after completing one year of service under the new system.

With Input from IANS