GST Filing Update: THIS Monthly GST Payment Form To Become Non-editable From July --Check Details

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has announced two major changes regarding GST return and GSTR-3B.

In its advisory on June 7, GSTD said that from the July 2025 tax period, the monthly GST payment form GSTR-3B will become non-editable. Additionally, taxpayers will also not be allowed to file any GST returns after three years from their original due dates.

In its advisory, GSTN explained GST Portal provides a pre-filled GSTR-3B, where the tax liability gets auto-populated based on the outward supplies declared in GSTR-1/ GSTR-1A/ IFF. As of now taxpayers can edit such auto populated values in form GSTR 3B itself.

With introduction of form GSTR 1A, taxpayer now has a facility to amend their incorrectly declared outward supplies in GSTR-1/IFF through GSTR-1A, allowing them an opportunity to correct their liabilities before filing their GSTR-3B in the same return period.

In view of the same, from July,2025 tax period for which form GSTR 3B will be furnished in August,2025 such auto populated liability will become non editable. Thus, taxpayers will be allowed to amend their auto populated liability by making amendments through form GSTR 1A which can be filed for the same tax period before filing of GSTR 3B, the advisory added.

Barring of GST Return on expiry of three years

GSTN said that the taxpayers shall not be allowed file their GST returns after the expiry of a period of three years from the due date of furnishing the said return under Section 37 ( Outward Supply), Section 39 (payment of liability), Section 44 ( Annual Return) and Section 52 (Tax Collected at Source). These Sections cover GSTR-1, GSTR 3B, GSTR-4, GSTR-5, GSTR-5A, GSTR-6, GSTR 7, GSTR 8 and GSTR 9.

Hence, above mentioned returns will be barred for filing after expiry of three years. The said restriction will be implemented on the GST portal from July 2025 Tax period. Hence, the taxpayers are once again advised to reconcile their records and file their GST Returns as soon as possible if not filed till now.