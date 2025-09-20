GST Rates Change Sept 22: Why You Must Check Your MRP Before Buying– All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Starting September 22, shopping bills across India may look a little different as the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates kick in. While the revised rates are expected to bring relief for consumers, they also come with a word of caution—buyers need to pay close attention when picking up packaged goods.

Two Price Tags on One Product? Here’s Why

Under the new GST rules, manufacturers, packers, and importers are allowed to add fresh price stickers on products made before September 22. However, the old MRP won’t be removed and will still be visible. This means you might spot two price tags on the same product—the original one and the updated one with the revised GST rate. (Also Read: Indian Pharmaceutical Market Clocks 8% Growth In August: Report)

Watch Out for Extra Charges at Shops

Take this example: a biscuit pack that earlier had an MRP of Rs 50 might now show a revised price of Rs 48 after the GST change. But if a shopkeeper isn’t aware of the update, you could still be charged the old Rs 50—meaning you pay more than required. Earlier, companies had to publish revised MRPs in two newspapers, but that rule has been scrapped. Now, they just need to send updated price lists to dealers, retailers, and legal metrology authorities. (Also Read: Stock Market Ends With Gains This Week Over India-US Trade Talks, Fed Rate Cut)

Alert for Customers

- Always check the new MRP printed on the pack.

- Match the price on the bill with the price on the pack.

- Be extra cautious while shopping from small shopkeepers.

- If you are overcharged, file a complaint with the Legal Metrology Department.