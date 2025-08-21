GSTR-3B Form For July Extended Till August 27 In THIS State Due To...

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the due date for filing the GSTR-3B form for the month of July 2025 till August 27, 2025 for registered persons whose principal place of business is located in Mumbai and a few select districts of Maharashtra.

The extension of date is due to the recent disruptions in these regions due to rain.

DATE EXTENSION FOR FILING GSTR-3B



"For GST taxpayers located in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad & Palghar Districts of Maharashtra the due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of July 2025 is extended till 27th August 2025 owing to incessant rains and disruption of public life," CGST Mumbai Zone has tweeted.

WHAT IS GSTR-3B

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

WHO NEEDS TO FILE GSTR-3B

All normal taxpayers and casual taxpayers are required to file Form GSTR-3B.

For monthly filers, due date for filing of Form GSTR-3B is 20th day of the month following the month (tax period) for which the return pertains. For quarterly filers, due date for filing of Form GSTR-3B, as notified for different States/UTs, is 22nd and 24th day of the month following the quarter for which the return pertains. However, due date for filing of Form GSTR-3B can be extended by Government through notification.