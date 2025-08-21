Advertisement
GSTR-3B Form For July Extended Till August 27 In THIS State Due To...

The extension of date in filing GSTR-3B  is due to the recent disruptions in these regions due to rain.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
GSTR-3B Form For July Extended Till August 27 In THIS State Due To...

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended the due date for filing the GSTR-3B form for the month of July 2025 till August 27, 2025 for registered persons whose principal place of business is located in Mumbai and a few select districts of Maharashtra.

The extension of date is due to the recent disruptions in these regions due to rain.

DATE EXTENSION FOR FILING GSTR-3B

"For GST taxpayers located in Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Raigad & Palghar Districts of Maharashtra the due date for filing FORM GSTR-3B for the month of July 2025 is extended till 27th August 2025 owing to incessant rains and disruption of public life," CGST Mumbai Zone has tweeted.

WHAT IS GSTR-3B

Form GSTR-3B is a simplified summary return and the purpose of the return is for taxpayers to declare their summary GST liabilities for a particular tax period and discharge these liabilities. A normal taxpayer is required to file Form GSTR-3B returns for every tax period.

WHO NEEDS TO FILE GSTR-3B

All normal taxpayers and casual taxpayers are required to file Form GSTR-3B.

For monthly filers, due date for filing of Form GSTR-3B is 20th day of the month following the month (tax period) for which the return pertains. For quarterly filers, due date for filing of Form GSTR-3B, as notified for different States/UTs, is 22nd and 24th day of the month following the quarter for which the return pertains. However, due date for filing of Form GSTR-3B can be extended by Government through notification.

 

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and masters in mass communication, she waded into the field of journalism. Over the years, business has become her cup of tea.

