Gurugram youth stays at hotel without paying Rs 6 lakh bill, Uses fake payment screenshots

New Delhi: In a case of alleged fraud in Gurugram, a 26-year-old man is accused of staying at a hotel for nearly five months without paying his dues by repeatedly sharing fabricated digital payment screenshots.

According to police, the man checked into a service apartment at a hotel in DLF Phase 5 in October 2025 and continued living there until February 2026. During this period, he is said to have sent multiple screenshots claiming that payments had been made toward his accommodation charges.

However, when hotel management later reviewed their bank records, they discovered that no money had actually been credited. Despite showing proof of payments on several occasions — reportedly 16 times — the transactions turned out to be fake.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

By the time the discrepancy was uncovered, the guest had accumulated a bill of more than Rs 6 lakh without settling any of it.

Following a complaint from the hotel operator, an FIR was registered at Sector 53 police station. The accused was later arrested by Gurugram Police after an investigation revealed that he had allegedly used a fraudulent mobile application capable of generating convincing but false UPI payment confirmations.

Officials said the individual had learnt about such tools online and used them to deceive the hotel staff into believing that payments had been successfully processed.

The case has raised concerns about growing misuse of digital payment technology and highlights the need for businesses to verify transactions directly through banking channels rather than relying solely on screenshots.