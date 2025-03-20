H-1B Visa Applications To Be Deleted From March 20: What Applicants Need To Know

New Delhi: The H-1B visa process will see major changes starting Thursday, March 20. The Foreign Labor Access Gateway (FLAG) will delete old applications while the US citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will roll out a new system. These changes are designed to simplify the process for skilled foreign workers looking for employment in the US.

The H-1B visa is a key pathway for skilled foreign workers seeking jobs in the US. The new system, introduced during the Donald Trump administration aims to make the process more transparent and efficient. As part of these changes, any records older than five years will be removed. For example, if a case was finalized on March 22, 2020, it will be deleted on the same date this year. Employers have been advised to download any records older than five years by March 19.

H-1B Visa Deletion: What It Means for Workers

Starting March 20, all temporary labor condition applications including H-1B will be removed from the FLAG system, according to the Financial Times. In their place, the USCIS will introduce a new application process, which is designed to be more fair and equal for all applicants.

Previously, multiple employers could submit applications for the same individual, increasing their chances of selection. The new system aims to level the playing field by ensuring that every applicant has an equal opportunity, regardless of how many employers apply on their behalf.

The updated system will now select individuals instead of applications, preventing duplicate entries for the same person. This change removes the advantage that large companies previously had, where they could submit multiple applications for one candidate.

Additionally, the registration fee will see a sharp increase from 10 dollars to 215 dollars per entry. Another key update is that applicants must now register online. Employers are required to complete this registration before submitting the full H-1B petition, helping the USCIS speed up the process.

The new system aims to ensure a fairer selection process for employees while making application processing more efficient. However, it will also raise costs for employers and require them to be more selective about whom they choose to sponsor.