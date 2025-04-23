Haryana Government Hikes Dearness Allowance By 2% To 55%

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Wednesday announced a hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief of employees and pensioners by two percent. After the hike, the DA has been enhanced from 53 percent to 55 percent of the basic pay with effect from 1 January, 2025.

The increased DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension of October and arrear for the months of January to April on May month's salary.

On March 28, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved to release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 01.01.2025 representing an increase of 2% over the existing rate of 53% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate against price rise.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs. 6614.04 crore per annum. This will benefit about 48.66 lakh Central Government employees and 66.55 lakhs pensioners.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.