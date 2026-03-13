Has EPS-95 higher pension issue become ever more elusive for salaried people? New EPS rules EXPLAINED

New Delhi: The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) 2026 has eliminated the EPS-1995 provision allowing employees to exercise the option of pension on higher salary. Approved by the Central Board of Trustees in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the paragraph 11 (4) clause has been removed as it is regarded as obsolete.

EPS-1995 higher pension issue: What is paragraph 11 (4) and why has it been removed?

According to an official document on the agenda for the meeting of the Board’s meeting in March, the clause of paragraph 11 (4) has been removed since it is deemed obsolete. When the EPS was amended in August 2014, this clause was added to replace a provision that previously allowed employers and employees to seek pensions on higher salaries for employees. The sub-paragraph gave employers and employees a maximum of one year to use the option to contribute from salary that exceeded the pensionable salary cap of Rs 15,000 per month.

The new scheme was drafted in view of the Code on Social Security coming into force in November last year.

EPS-1995 higher pension issue: Supreme Court's intervention and govt's stand

Several pensioners and contributing members of the EPS had complained that they could not exercise the option to contribute from salary during 2014-15 due to the interpretation of the cut-off date by the authorities. In November 2022, the Supreme Court allowed pensioners and contributing members to apply for higher PF pensions.

The government told the Lok Sabha in December last year that almost all the approximately 15.24 lakh applications of the employees and pensioners that employers had sent to the PF body by the deadline of January 31, 2025, had been rejected. Nearly 2.33 lakh applicants had deposited the amount sought or given consent against the net total of 3.93 lakh demand letters issued. Pension payment orders have been issued to approximately 1.24 lakh applicants.

EPS-1995 higher pension issue: Why was EPFO against pensions for high wages?

The EPFO was previously against the demand for pensions on higher wages arguing that the EPS-1995 was meant for economically weaker workers who had made proportionately larger contributions than those with higher incomes. The PF body claimed that the 2014 changes fixed the reverse subsidy that was an anomaly. The EPFO also noted that there was a net actuarial deficit in the EPF.

New EPS-2026 rule

Although EPS-2026 does not provide for a pension on higher pay, the new Employees Provident Funds Scheme still allows for some benefits. Under para 9 (iv) of the new rules, an employee and the employer can make a joint request in writing that the former be allowed to contribute from such wages exceeding the wage ceiling. Also, paragraph 19 of the rules states that employees can make additional voluntary contribution but employers will be under no obligation to do so.