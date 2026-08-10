New Delhi: Five major banks have revised their fixed deposit (FD) rates after the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent last week. The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged for the fourth time. Following the RBI's decision, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, CSB Bank, DCB Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) revised their FD interest rates.
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, concluded its three-day meeting on August 5. With no change in the repo rate, five major banks revised their FD rates. Here are the revised deposit rates for citizens.
Union Bank of India FD rates August 2026
Union Bank of India revised its FD rates effective from August 4, 2026. The revised rates are:
399 days: 6.20 percent
400 days: 6.25 percent
401 to 443 days: 6.25 percent
444 days: 6.50 percent
445 days to 554 days: 6.15 percent
555 days: 6.55 percent
556 days to 996 days: 6.15 percent
997 days: 6.10 percent
998 days to 3 years: 6.10 percent
3 years to 10 years: 6.00 percent
The bank offers an additional rate component to resident senior and super senior citizens on term deposits up to Rs 5.00 crores in all of its domestic term deposit schemes. The additional rate component applicable to resident senior citizen deposits is 0.50 percent over and above the normal rates displayed above. The additional rate component applicable to resident super senior citizens is 0.75 percent over and above the normal rate displayed above.
Indian Bank FD rates August 2026
The rates of the banks are applicable from 7 August 2026. These are callable interest rates for deposits of above Rs 3 crore.
1 year: 6.00 percent
Above 1 year to less than 2 years: 6.00 percent
2 years to less than 3 years: 5.50 percent
3 years to less than 5 years: 5.50 percent
5 years: 5.50 percent
Above 5 years: 5.50 percent
CSB Bank FD rates August 2026
The bank revised its FD rates on August 5, 2026.
12 months to less than 13 months: 5.00 percent
13 months: 7.00 percent
Above 13 months to less than 18 months: 5.50 percent
18 months: 7.10 percent
18-24 months: 5.50 percent
Above 24 months to 24 months 14 days: 5.75 percent
Above 24 months 14 days to 25 months: 6.60 percent
Above 25 months to 120 months: 5.75 percent
DCB Bank FD rates August 2026
The rates are effective from 4 August 2026.
12 months to less than 15 months: 6.90 percent
15 months to less than 16 months: 7.10 percent
16 months to less than 24 months: 6.90 percent
24 months to less than 25 months: 8 percent
25 months to less than 27 months: 6.90 percent
27 months to less than 34 months: 7.00 percent
34 months to less than 35 months: 7.50 percent
35 months to less than 37 months: 7.00 percent
37 months to 38 months: 7.10 percent
More than 38 months to less than 60 months: 7.00 percent
More than 60 months to 61 months: 7.50 percent
More than 61 months to 120 months: 7.00 percent
Jana Small Finance Bank FD rates August 2026
Jana SFB revised its rates on August 6, 2026.
271-366 days: 7.00 percent
367 days to two years: 7.30 percent
Above 2 years to 3 years: 8.00 percent
Above 3 years to 5 years: 7.77 percent
Above 5 years to 10 years: 6.50 percent
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