MULTIPLE PF ACCOUNTS

Have Multiple PF Accounts? Here’s How To Merge Them Easily

Managing these scattered accounts can be confusing. If left inactive, they may affect your retirement savings. To make things easier, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now allows you to merge all your old EPF accounts into one—ensuring your money stays organized and easily accessible.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Switching jobs often brings better salaries and new opportunities but it can also result in multiple EPF accounts linked to different employers. Ideally, your PF should stay connected to one Universal Account Number (UAN) but sometimes new UANs get generated by mistake.

Managing these scattered accounts can be confusing. If left inactive, they may affect your retirement savings. To make things easier, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now allows you to merge all your old EPF accounts into one—ensuring your money stays organized and easily accessible.

Steps to Merge Your PF Accounts Online

- Visit the EPFO Member Portal and log in using your UAN and password.

- Go to the “Online Services” section and click on “One Member – One EPF Account.”

- Your personal details will be displayed — check that they match your Aadhaar information.

- Select your current or previous employer to verify the request.

- Submit the transfer request to merge your accounts.

After submission, you’ll receive a tracking ID to monitor the status of your request.

Ways to Merge Your PF Accounts

Before you start, make sure your UAN is active, as it is required for both methods.

1) Merge Through the EPFO Website

Visit the EPFO Member Portal and log in using your UAN and password.

Go to the “Online Services” tab and click on “One Member – One EPF Account.”

Your details (name, bank info, mobile number) will appear—confirm that they match your Aadhaar.

Select your current or previous employer for verification.

Submit the transfer request, and you’ll receive a tracking ID to check the status.

2) Merge via Email

Send an email to uanepf@epfindia.gov.in requesting to merge your old PF accounts.

Include details of your old EPF accounts that need to be combined.

Once the EPFO verifies your request, your old UANs will be deactivated.

You will then need to submit a transfer claim to move the funds from your previous PF accounts into your active one.//

How can you track the status of your PF account merger?

After submitting your transfer request, you can easily check its progress through the “Track Claim Status” option on the EPFO website. Usually, it takes about 10–15 working days for the funds to be transferred from your old PF accounts to your active one.
Merging your accounts not only simplifies managing your retirement savings but also keeps your entire PF balance in one place, making it more secure and easier to track./

