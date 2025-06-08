Haven’t Activated Your UAN Yet? Here’s How to Link Aadhaar And Claim ELI Benefits Before Deadline

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline to activate Universal Account Numbers (UAN) and link Aadhaar with bank accounts for availing benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme. As per a recent circular issued on May 30, 2025, the new deadline has been pushed to June 30, 2025, giving beneficiaries more time to complete the process.//

What is the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme?

The ELI Scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024 to encourage formal employment in the country. Managed by the EPFO, the scheme offers financial benefits to eligible employees under three categories—ELI-A, ELI-B, and ELI-C.

To receive these benefits, employees must activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and link their Aadhaar with their bank account. Without completing these steps, they won’t be eligible for incentives under the scheme.

What is UAN?

UAN, or Universal Account Number, is like a permanent ID for all your Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. No matter how many times you switch jobs, your UAN stays the same and helps keep all your PF details in one place. Once activated, it lets you easily access EPFO services online—like checking your PF balance, downloading your passbook, applying for withdrawals or transfers, and updating your information.

How to Activate Your UAN Using Aadhaar OTP — Step-by-Step:

- Go to the EPFO Member Portal

- Click on “Activate UAN” under the Important Links section

- Fill in your UAN, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number

- Tick the consent box and click on “Get Authorisation PIN”

- Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone

- Once verified, you’ll get your login password via SMS

What’s Changing at EPFO ?

This deadline extension comes just ahead of the much-anticipated launch of EPFO 3.0—a revamped, modern platform expected to roll out in June 2025. With this upgrade, you could soon be able to withdraw your PF directly from ATMs and receive instant payments via UPI, making the process faster and more convenient.

Why This Matters

Missing the deadline to activate your UAN or link your Aadhaar could mean losing out on the financial benefits under the ELI scheme. Simply put, no update—no incentives. With the final window open till June 30, 2025, EPFO is urging employees to complete the process as soon as possible to avoid missing out.