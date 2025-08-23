HDFC 1:1 Bonus Issue On August 26 -- Who Needs To Pay LTCG Tax On It? Explained

New Delhi: HDFC Bank’s Board of Directors has approved a 1:1 bonus share issue, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every share they hold. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility is 27 August 2025. However, since the stock market will remain closed on that day, the ex-date will be 26 August 2025. This means that only those holding HDFC Bank shares at the close of trading on 26 August 2025 will be eligible to get the bonus shares credited to their Demat accounts.

Along with the bonus shares, HDFC Bank has also announced a special dividend of Rs 5 per share, highlighting its strong financial performance and shareholder-friendly approach.

Tax Rules on HDFC Bank Bonus Shares

For taxation purposes, the cost of acquisition of bonus shares is considered as zero.

If the bonus shares are sold within one year, the entire sale proceeds will be treated as short-term capital gains (STCG) and taxed at 20 percent.

If the bonus shares are sold after one year, they will qualify as long-term capital gains (LTCG). In this case, the tax liability will be 12.5 percent on the gains exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year.

For most small or marginal retail investors, the benefit of LTCG exemption up to Rs 1.25 lakh generally means they pay little or no tax when holding bonus shares for more than a year. Hence, such investors should ideally consider the bonus shares as a long-term wealth compounding opportunity rather than a short-term trading gain.

HDFC Bank’s Fundamental Outlook

From a business perspective, HDFC Bank continues to maintain a resilient balance sheet and industry-leading asset quality. In Q1 FY26, its profit after tax (PAT) grew 12.2 percent year-on-year even after making provisions of over Rs 10,000 crore. Net Interest Income (NII) rose 5.4 percent to Rs 31,440 crore, while net interest margins slipped slightly to 3.35 percent due to deposit cost pressures.

Loan growth remained steady, rising 6.7 percent year-on-year, led by retail (+8.1 percent) and SME (+17.1 percent), with modest growth in corporate loans (+1.7 percent). Asset quality is among the best in the sector, with gross NPAs at 1.40 percent and net NPAs at 0.47 percent, supported by strong provisioning buffers. The capital adequacy ratio stands at 19.9 percent, comfortably above regulatory requirements, giving the bank enough headroom for future expansion.

HDFC Bank’s Technical Outlook

On the price charts, HDFC Bank has been trading in a strong uptrend after breaking above Rs 1850. Technical analysis suggests that as long as it holds above this crucial support level, it could maintain positive momentum with near-term targets of Rs 2,050–Rs 2,100. If the stock manages to break past Rs 2,100, it could extend its rally towards around Rs 2,350. Investors are advised to consider holding their positions and buying on dips with proper risk management in place.