HDFC Bank account holders ALERT! Bank revises cash deposit charges from November 1

HDFC Bank is the largest private-sector bank in the country and continues to remain a banking partner of millions of customers. The bank has now decided to increase cash deposit charges with effect from November 1 for deposits beyond free limits. The revised rates put up on the HDFC Bank's website show that the charges have been revised for different types of accounts including Max Advantage Current Account, Ascent Current Account, Activ Current Account, Plus Current Account, Premium Current Account, Regular Current Account, E-Commerce Current Account, Professional Current Account, Agri Current Account, Trade Current Account, Flexi Current Account, Current Account for Hospitals / Nursing Homes, Merchant Advantage Current Account, Merchant Advantage Plus Current Account, Apex Current Account, Ultima Current Account and Max Current Account.

The bank earlier used to charge Rs 3 per Rs 1000 or a minimum of Rs 50 per transaction beyond free limits. However, starting November 1, the bank will now charge Rs 3.5 per Rs 1000 while the minimum of Rs 50 per transaction beyond free limits.

The HDFC Bank has also revised charges for current account holders who are a part of the preferred/imperia program. However, no change has been made in the charges related to saving bank accounts.

HDFC Bank on October 15 reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 11,125.21 crore. On a standalone basis, its net profit rose by over 20.1 per cent to Rs 10,605.78 crore as against Rs 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,196 crore in the preceding June quarter.