HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank Alert: WhatsApp Chat Banking, SMS Banking To Be Unavailable On THESE Two Days

The bank has announced its scheduled maintenance from 11:00 PM IST on 22 August 2025 to 6 AM IST on 23 August 2025. The 7 hours scheduled maintenance will impact certain customer service channels.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: HDFC Bank customers will see some services being temporarily impacted for a few hours between August 22 and August 2025.

HDFC Customer Care Services To Be Impacted

The following services will not be accessible during HDFC's maintenance period.

Phone Banking IVR

Email support

Social Media channels

ChatBanking on WhatsApp

SMS Banking

Customers should however note that the toll-free number for reporting lost or fraudulent bank accounts and cards will remain operational.

Scheduled Downtime Alert for HDFC Bank UPI Services

HDFC Bank has also announced essential system maintenance on 22 August 2025 00:00 AM to 01:30 AM IST (90 mins)

Services Affected:

1. UPI transactions on: 

- HDFC Bank Current/Savings Accounts 
- RuPay Credit Cards 
​​​​​​​- HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app and TPAPs supported by HDFC Bank for UPI services 

2. For Merchants, UPI services linked to HDFC Bank account will remain impacted.

