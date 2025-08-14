HDFC Bank Cash Transactions, Interest Certificate, RTGS, NEFT Latest Charges From 1 August 2025: Check Price Revision

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced price revision in a host of services including Cash transactions, Interest Certificate, IMPS, RTGS and NEFT branch transactions.

Here is all you want to know about HDFC Bank service charge revision from 1 August 2025.

1. HDFC Bank Cash transactions

(Cash deposits & withdrawals) by self & third party at any Branch / Cash Recycler Machine (Deposits)

Previous Charges

Transaction - 4 Free txns /month post free limit - Rs 150/- per transaction Self + Third party * (Any Branch) Up to Rs 2 lac free per month per account, above free limit Rs 5/- per 1000 or part thereof, subject to minimum of Rs 150/- * Third party Cash transaction per day limit at Home & Non-Home branch is Rs 25,000/-. Above Rs 25,000/- not allowed.

Revised Charges (w.e.f. from 1st August 2025)

(a) No. of Transaction - 4 Free txns /month, post free limit - Rs 150/- per transaction (b) Value of Transaction - Self + Third party * (Any Branch) Up to Rs 1 lac free per month per account Above free limit - Rs 5/- per 1000 or part thereof, subject to minimum of Rs 150/- * Third party Cash transaction per day limit at any branch is Rs 25,000/- Above Rs 25,000/- not allowed.



2. HDFC Bank Services

--at Branch Premises, Balance Certificate Interest Certificate Address Confirmation Old Records / Copy of Paid Cheques

Previous Charges

Balance Certificate, Interest Certificate, Address Confirmation – Nil Old Records / Copy of Paid Cheques – Regular – Rs 80, Senior Citizen – Rs 72

Revised Charges (w.e.f. from 1st August 2025)



Per Instance: Regular – Rs 100 Senior Citizen – Rs 90 (Physically at Branch Premises)



3. HDFC Bank NEFT Transactions through HDFC Bank Branches

Previous Charges: Transaction Amount (INR)/Charges

Upto Rs 1,00,000 : Rs 2

Above Rs 1,00,000: Rs 10

Revised Charges (Effective 1st August 2025):

Transaction Amount (INR): Charges

Upto Rs 10,000: Rs 2

Above Rs 10,000 – Upto Rs 1,00,000: Rs 4

Above Rs 1,00,000 – Upto Rs 2,00,000: Rs 14

Above Rs 2,00,000: Rs 24



4. HDFC Bank IMPS Transaction Charges (Online Transactions)

Previous Charges: Transaction Amount (INR)/Charges



Upto Rs 1,000: Rs 3.50

Above Rs 1,000 – Upto Rs 1 lakh: Rs 5

Above Rs 1 lakh: Rs 15



Revised Charges (Effective 1st August 2025):

Transaction Amount (In Rupees)/Charges

Upto Rs 1,000: Rs 2.50

Above Rs 1,000 – Upto Rs 1 lakh: Rs 5

Above Rs 1 lakh: Rs 15

Charges are applicable only for outward IMPS transaction. There are no charges for inward IMPS transactions. With effect from 15th March 2021, IMPS Fund Transfer Service is free for all Imperia & Preferred Customers.



5. HDFC Bank RTGS Transactions through NetBanking & MobileBanking

RTGS transactions done online are free (w.e.f. 1st Nov 2017)

RTGS Transactions through HDFC Bank Branches previous charges

Transaction Amount/Charges

Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs: Rs 15

Above Rs 5 lakhs: Rs 15

Revised Charges (effective 1st August 2025):

Transaction Amount/ Charges

Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs: Rs 20

Above Rs 5 lakhs: Rs 45