HDFC Bank Changing Eligibility Rules For Imperia Customers From 1 October 2025

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised the eligibility criteria for Imperia customers, effective from 1 October 2025. The changes pertain to a new Total Relationship Value (TRV) requirement for the bank's Imperia customers who joined before June this year.

HDFC Bank Total Relationship Value

"For existing groups onboarded on or before 30th June 2025, the new eligibility criteria will come into effect from 1st October 2025," HDFC Bank said in its website.

Total Relationship Value is measured as a combined balance across account/s, investment and loans linked to your Customer ID or over the account/s of other customers linked to your “Group” (as defined in the HDFC Bank Programme Terms and Conditions).

TRV is aggregated at Customer ID or Group ID level, including- 1) Liability Relationship with HDFC Bank 2) Mutual Funds & Investment Products value through HDFC Bank 3) 20% of Retail loan^ outstanding value availed through HDFC Bank 4) 20% Demat Balance with HDFC Bank 5) Insurance Premia of all policies with HDFC Bank.

Imperia Banking Eligibility Criteria

A minimum Average Monthly Balance of Rs. 10 Lakhs in Savings account

OR

A minimum Average Quarterly Balance of Rs. 15 Lakhs in Current Account

OR

A combined average monthly balance of Rs.30 Lakhs or more across your Retail Liability Value**

OR

A Total Relationship Value (TRV)*** of Rs.1 Crore or more

OR

For Salaried Customer, Monthly net salary credit of Rs. 3 Lakhs & above in HDFC Bank Corp Salary Account

HDFC Imperia customers can avail personalized attention from a dedicated imperia client relationship managers that take care of your banking, borrowing or investment.