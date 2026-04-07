HDFC Bank gives EMI relief to home loan borrowers ahead of RBI Policy, cuts MCLR rates --Check new rates from today, April 7

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC bank has revised its Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) on select short-term tenors. The latest HDFC bank MCLR rates are applicable from today (7 April 2026).

The HDFC bank MCLR rate cut announcement comes ahead of the RBI bi-monthly Monetary policy scheduled for tomorrow (8 April 2026).

Medium and long-term MCLR rates of HDFC bank remain unchanged. Overnight and one-month MCLRs have been reduced from 8.15% to 8.10% respectively. Three-month MCLR has been reduced from 8.25% to 8.20%.

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MCLR tenors of 6 month, 1 year, 2 year, and 3 year MCLR rates remain unchanged at 8.35%, 8.35%, 8.45%, and 8.55% respectively.

Check HDFC Bank MCLR Rates 7 April 2026

Tenor MCLR Overnight 8.10% 1 Month 8.10% 3 Month 8.20% 6 Month 8.35% 1 Year 8.35% 2 Year 8.45% 3 Year 8.55%

What are marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR)?

The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is the minimum interest rate that a bank can charge on a loan. It represents the lowest rate a borrower can get. Introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016, MCLR replaced the earlier base rate system. It helps banks set interest rates for different types of loans, including home, business, and personal loans.