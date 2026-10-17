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HDFC Bank makes a profit of Rs 19,610 Cr for Q2 of FY27; 5.2% YoY rise

The bank’s higher provisions and softer-than-expected net interest income weighed on performance even as the lender posted robust growth in loans and deposits, according to the NDTV Profit report.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 03:32 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
HDFC Bank makes a profit of Rs 19,610 Cr for Q2 of FY27; 5.2% YoY rise

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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HDFC Bank makes a profit of Rs 19,610 Cr for Q2 of FY27; 5.2% YoY rise
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