HDFC Bank Reduces FD Interest Rates From 10 June 2025 – Check HDFC Bank FD Rates June 2025

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has reduced interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 25 basis points for select tenures. The changes in FD rates are set effective from today 10 June 2025.

The revised rates apply to deposits below Rs 3 crore. After the rate cut, HDFC Bank now offers FD interest rates between 2.75 percent and 6.15 percent for regular customers, while senior citizens can earn between 3.25 percent and 6.65 percent.

Tenor Bucket < 3 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.75% 3.25% 15 - 29 days 2.75% 3.25% 30 - 45 days 3.25% 3.75% 46 - 60 days 4.25% 4.75% 61 - 89 days 4.25% 4.75% 90 days < = 6 months 4.25% 4.75% 6 months 1 days < = 9 months 5.50% 6.00% 9 months 1 day to < 1 year 5.75% 6.25% 1 year to < 15 months 6.25% 6.75% 15 months to < 18 months 6.60% 7.10% 18 months to < 21 months 6.60% 7.10% 21 months - 2 years 6.45% 6.95% 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 6.45% 6.95% 2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months 6.45% 6.95% 2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year 6.45% 6.95% 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 6.40% 6.90% 4 Year 7 Months - 55 months 6.40% 6.90% 4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years 6.40% 6.90% 5 Years 1 day - 10 Years 6.15% 6.65%

HDFC Bank's FD rate reduction comes a couple of days, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced reduction in key interest rates last week.

This is new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s third Monetary Policy after he took charge at the central bank, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting that began on Wednesday, announced the decision to reduce the repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent.

The Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to slash the policy rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.