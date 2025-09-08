Advertisement
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank Reduces MCLR Rates For Specific Tenures; Latest Lending Rates Effective From Today, 8 September 2025

Check latest HDFC Bank MCLR Rates effective from 8 September 2025.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has slashed its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) effective from today, 8 September 2025. HDFC MCLR has been reuced by up to 5 basis points (bps) on select loan tenures.

Check HDFC Bank MCLR Rates September 2025

Tenor MCLR
Overnight 8.55%
1 Month 8.55%
3 Month 8.60%
6 Month 8.65%
1 Year 8.65%
2 Year 8.70%
3 Year 8.75%

What are marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR)?

The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) is the minimum interest rate that a bank can charge on a loan. It represents the lowest rate a borrower can get. Introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016, MCLR replaced the earlier base rate system. It helps banks set interest rates for different types of loans, including home, business, and personal loans.

