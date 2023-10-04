HDFC Bank Revises FD Rates: Check HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For General Public, Senior Citizens

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised its Fixed Deposit interest rate less than 2 crore. The new FD rates are applicable from October 1, said the bank.

Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE. Applicable from 1st Oct, 2023. Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year.

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 - 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 - 60 days 4.50% 5.00% 61 - 89 days 4.50% 5.00% 90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00% 6 months 1 days < = 9 months 5.75% 6.25% 9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.60% 18 months to < 21 months 7.00% 7.50% 21 months - 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months 7.15% 7.65% 2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year 7.00% 7.50% 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00% 7.50% 4 Year 7 Months - 55 months 7.20% 7.70% 4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 day - 10 Years 7.00% 7.75%*

HDFC Bank also offers Special Edition Fixed Deposits.

"Enjoy HIGHER FD Rates @7.15% on tenure 35 months and @7.20% on tenure 55 months. What's more? Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% EXTRA!...So Hurry! Valid for Limited Period only!," reads HDFC Bank website.