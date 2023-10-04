HDFC Bank Revises FD Rates: Check HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For General Public, Senior Citizens
HDFC Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposit Rates are applicable from 1st October, 2023.
New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised its Fixed Deposit interest rate less than 2 crore. The new FD rates are applicable from October 1, said the bank.
Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE. Applicable from 1st Oct, 2023. Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year.
|Tenor Bucket
|< 2 Crore
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|15 - 29 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|30 - 45 days
|3.50%
|4.00%
|46 - 60 days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|61 - 89 days
|4.50%
|5.00%
|90 days < = 6 months
|4.50%
|5.00%
|6 months 1 days < = 9 months
|5.75%
|6.25%
|9 months 1 day to < 1 year
|6.00%
|6.50%
|1 year to < 15 months
|6.60%
|7.10%
|15 months to < 18 months
|7.10%
|7.60%
|18 months to < 21 months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|21 months - 2 years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months
|7.15%
|7.65%
|2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year
|7.00%
|7.50%
|3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months
|7.00%
|7.50%
|4 Year 7 Months - 55 months
|7.20%
|7.70%
|4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years
|7.00%
|7.50%
|5 Years 1 day - 10 Years
|7.00%
|7.75%*
HDFC Bank also offers Special Edition Fixed Deposits.
"Enjoy HIGHER FD Rates @7.15% on tenure 35 months and @7.20% on tenure 55 months. What's more? Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% EXTRA!...So Hurry! Valid for Limited Period only!," reads HDFC Bank website.
