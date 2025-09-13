HDFC Customers Take Note! Services Including Net Banking, UPI & Transfers To Be Temporarily Unavailable Today, Sept 13 From...– Details Here

New Delhi: HDFC Bank customers, take note! The bank will carry out scheduled maintenance on Saturday, 13th September 2025, from 12:30 am to 7:30 am. According to the bank, this upgrade is designed to boost system performance, enhance reliability, and ensure a smoother banking experience for all users. During this time, some online services may be temporarily unavailable.

Services Unavailable During Maintenance

For HDFC Bank account holders, the following UPI services will be temporarily unavailable from 12:30 am to 7:30 am:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- Send or receive money

- Make merchant payments (QR code or online)

- Check account balance

- Set or change UPI PIN

ATM & Debit Card Services During Maintenance

ATM withdrawals and debit card transactions will still work but with limited amounts:

- Platinum & Millennia Cards: Up to Rs 20,000

- Times Points, RuPay Platinum, Rewards, MoneyBack Cards: Up to Rs 10,000

Non-financial services like balance checks, PIN changes, card blocking, and hotlisting will remain available.

These limits apply across ATM, PoS, online, contactless, and standing instruction transactions.

Credit Card Services During Maintenance

- Online and PoS transactions will continue as usual

- Balance checks and PIN changes are available

- Card blocking and hotlisting can be done if needed

- BBPS payments for non-HDFC accounts will remain active

Forex Card Services During Maintenance

- Limited loading possible using HDFC debit cards

- NetBanking loading will not be available

- International POS/ATM payments will work within card limits

- Balance enquiries can be done at ATMs

Fund Transfer Services During Maintenance

IMPS: No incoming or outgoing transfers

NEFT/RTGS (Outward): Transfers will not be processed

NEFT/RTGS (Inward): Transfers will be processed after maintenance

E-Mandates: All services will be unavailable

Alternative Payment Option: PayZapp Wallet

During the maintenance period, HDFC Bank recommends using PayZapp Wallet. Customers can pre-load the wallet to continue making payments, scanning QR codes, or transferring funds even while other banking services are temporarily unavailable.