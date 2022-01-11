HDFC Ltd revises Fixed Deposit rates –Check full chart here

New Delhi: HDFC Ltd has revised Fixed Deposit rates across various deposits with effect from January 7.
Check out the full chart on latest HDFC Ltd Fixed Deposit rates (Also read: HDFC Bank revises interest rates on non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit)
HDFC Ltd SPECIAL DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) For Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|33 Months
|5.95%
|6.00%
|6.05%
|6.15%
|6.15%
|66 Months
|6.40%
|6.45%
|6.50%
|6.60%
|6.60%
|99 Months
|6.50%
|6.55%
|6.60%
|6.70%
|6.70%
HDFC Ltd PREMIUM DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) for Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|18 Months
|5.50%
|5.55%
|5.60%
|5.70%
|5.70%
|22 Months
|5.65%
|5.70%
|5.75%
|5.85%
|5.85%
|30 Months
|5.70%
|5.75%
|5.80%
|5.90%
|5.90%
|44 Months
|6.05%
|6.10%
|6.15%
|6.25%
|6.25%
HDFC Ltd PREMIUM DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) for Deposits exceeding Rs 2 Crore upto Rs 5 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|18 Months
|5.15%
|5.20%
|5.25%
|5.35%
|5.35%
|30 Months
|5.45%
|5.50%
|5.55%
|5.65%
|5.65%
HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|24-35 Months
|5.55%
|5.60%
|5.65%
|5.75%
|5.75%
|36-59 Months
|5.80%
|5.85%
|5.90%
|6.00%
|6.00%
|60-83 Months
|6.20%
|6.25%
|6.30%
|6.40%
|6.40%
|84-120 Months
|6.40%
|6.45%
|6.50%
|6.60%
|6.60%
HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 2 Crore upto Rs 5 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|24-35 Months
|5.25%
|5.30%
|5.35%
|5.45%
|5.45%
|36-59 Months
|5.65%
|5.70%
|5.75%
|5.85%
|5.85%
|60-83 Months
|5.95%
|6.00%
|6.05%
|6.15%
|6.15%
|84-120 Months
|6.05%
|6.10%
|6.15%
|6.25%
|6.25%
HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 5 Crore upto Rs 10 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|24-35 Months
|5.25%
|5.30%
|5.35%
|5.45%
|5.45%
|36-59 Months
|5.65%
|5.70%
|5.75%
|5.85%
|5.85%
|60-83 Months
|5.85%
|5.90%
|5.95%
|6.05%
|6.05%
|84-120 Months
|5.95%
|6.00%
|6.05%
|6.15%
|6.15%
HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 10 Crore & below Rs 25 Crore
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|24-35 Months
|5.30%
|5.35%
|5.40%
|5.50%
|5.50%
|36-59 Months
|5.70%
|5.75%
|5.80%
|5.90%
|5.90%
|60-83 Months
|5.90%
|5.95%
|6.00%
|6.10%
|6.10%
|84-120 Months
|6.00%
|6.05%
|6.10%
|6.20%
|6.20%
HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits - Rs 25 Crore and above
|PERIOD OF DEPOSIT
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Half-Yearly
|Annual
|Cum.Int.
|24-35 Months
|5.30%
|5.35%
|5.40%
|5.50%
|5.50%
|36-59 Months
|5.60%
|5.65%
|5.70%
|5.80%
|5.80%
|60-83 Months
|5.90%
|5.95%
|6.00%
|6.10%
|6.10%
|84-120 Months
|6.00%
|6.05%
|6.10%
|6.20%
|6.20%
It must be noted that Senior Citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% p.a. on deposits upto Rs 2 Crore. Additional ROI of 0.05% p.a. will be applicable on Individual deposits placed/renewed through our Online system and auto-renewed deposits. For cumulative option, interest is compounded annually.