HDFC Ltd revises Fixed Deposit rates –Check full chart here

New Delhi: HDFC Ltd has revised Fixed Deposit rates across various deposits with effect from January 7.

Check out the full chart on latest HDFC Ltd Fixed Deposit rates (Also read: HDFC Bank revises interest rates on non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit)

HDFC Ltd SPECIAL DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) For Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 33 Months 5.95% 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.15% 66 Months 6.40% 6.45% 6.50% 6.60% 6.60% 99 Months 6.50% 6.55% 6.60% 6.70% 6.70%

HDFC Ltd PREMIUM DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) for Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 18 Months 5.50% 5.55% 5.60% 5.70% 5.70% 22 Months 5.65% 5.70% 5.75% 5.85% 5.85% 30 Months 5.70% 5.75% 5.80% 5.90% 5.90% 44 Months 6.05% 6.10% 6.15% 6.25% 6.25%

HDFC Ltd PREMIUM DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) for Deposits exceeding Rs 2 Crore upto Rs 5 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 18 Months 5.15% 5.20% 5.25% 5.35% 5.35% 30 Months 5.45% 5.50% 5.55% 5.65% 5.65%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 24-35 Months 5.55% 5.60% 5.65% 5.75% 5.75% 36-59 Months 5.80% 5.85% 5.90% 6.00% 6.00% 60-83 Months 6.20% 6.25% 6.30% 6.40% 6.40% 84-120 Months 6.40% 6.45% 6.50% 6.60% 6.60%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 2 Crore upto Rs 5 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 24-35 Months 5.25% 5.30% 5.35% 5.45% 5.45% 36-59 Months 5.65% 5.70% 5.75% 5.85% 5.85% 60-83 Months 5.95% 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.15% 84-120 Months 6.05% 6.10% 6.15% 6.25% 6.25%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 5 Crore upto Rs 10 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 24-35 Months 5.25% 5.30% 5.35% 5.45% 5.45% 36-59 Months 5.65% 5.70% 5.75% 5.85% 5.85% 60-83 Months 5.85% 5.90% 5.95% 6.05% 6.05% 84-120 Months 5.95% 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.15%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 10 Crore & below Rs 25 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 24-35 Months 5.30% 5.35% 5.40% 5.50% 5.50% 36-59 Months 5.70% 5.75% 5.80% 5.90% 5.90% 60-83 Months 5.90% 5.95% 6.00% 6.10% 6.10% 84-120 Months 6.00% 6.05% 6.10% 6.20% 6.20%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits - Rs 25 Crore and above

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int. 24-35 Months 5.30% 5.35% 5.40% 5.50% 5.50% 36-59 Months 5.60% 5.65% 5.70% 5.80% 5.80% 60-83 Months 5.90% 5.95% 6.00% 6.10% 6.10% 84-120 Months 6.00% 6.05% 6.10% 6.20% 6.20%

It must be noted that Senior Citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% p.a. on deposits upto Rs 2 Crore. Additional ROI of 0.05% p.a. will be applicable on Individual deposits placed/renewed through our Online system and auto-renewed deposits. For cumulative option, interest is compounded annually.