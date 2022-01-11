हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HDFC

HDFC Ltd revises Fixed Deposit rates –Check full chart here

Check out the full chart on latest HDFC Ltd Fixed Deposit rates effective from 07 January 2022.

HDFC Ltd revises Fixed Deposit rates –Check full chart here

New Delhi: HDFC Ltd has revised Fixed Deposit rates across various deposits with effect from January 7.

Check out the full chart on latest HDFC Ltd Fixed Deposit rates (Also read: HDFC Bank revises interest rates on non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit)

HDFC Ltd SPECIAL DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) For Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
33 Months 5.95% 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.15%
66 Months 6.40% 6.45% 6.50% 6.60% 6.60%
99 Months 6.50% 6.55% 6.60% 6.70% 6.70%

HDFC Ltd PREMIUM DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) for Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
18 Months 5.50% 5.55% 5.60% 5.70% 5.70%
22 Months 5.65% 5.70% 5.75% 5.85% 5.85%
30 Months 5.70% 5.75% 5.80% 5.90% 5.90%
44 Months 6.05% 6.10% 6.15% 6.25% 6.25%

HDFC Ltd PREMIUM DEPOSITS (Fixed Rates Only) for Deposits exceeding Rs 2 Crore upto Rs 5 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
18 Months 5.15% 5.20% 5.25% 5.35% 5.35%
30 Months 5.45% 5.50% 5.55% 5.65% 5.65%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits upto Rs 2 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
24-35 Months 5.55% 5.60% 5.65% 5.75% 5.75%
36-59 Months 5.80% 5.85% 5.90% 6.00% 6.00%
60-83 Months 6.20% 6.25% 6.30% 6.40% 6.40%
84-120 Months 6.40% 6.45% 6.50% 6.60% 6.60%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 2 Crore upto Rs 5 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
24-35 Months 5.25% 5.30% 5.35% 5.45% 5.45%
36-59 Months 5.65% 5.70% 5.75% 5.85% 5.85%
60-83 Months 5.95% 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.15%
84-120 Months 6.05% 6.10% 6.15% 6.25% 6.25%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 5 Crore upto Rs 10 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
24-35 Months 5.25% 5.30% 5.35% 5.45% 5.45%
36-59 Months 5.65% 5.70% 5.75% 5.85% 5.85%
60-83 Months 5.85% 5.90% 5.95% 6.05% 6.05%
84-120 Months 5.95% 6.00% 6.05% 6.15% 6.15%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits exceeding Rs 10 Crore & below Rs 25 Crore

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
24-35 Months 5.30% 5.35% 5.40% 5.50% 5.50%
36-59 Months 5.70% 5.75% 5.80% 5.90% 5.90%
60-83 Months 5.90% 5.95% 6.00% 6.10% 6.10%
84-120 Months 6.00% 6.05% 6.10% 6.20% 6.20%

HDFC Ltd REGULAR DEPOSITS (Fixed & Variable Rates) for Deposits - Rs 25 Crore and above

PERIOD OF DEPOSIT Monthly Quarterly Half-Yearly Annual Cum.Int.
24-35 Months 5.30% 5.35% 5.40% 5.50% 5.50%
36-59 Months 5.60% 5.65% 5.70% 5.80% 5.80%
60-83 Months 5.90% 5.95% 6.00% 6.10% 6.10%
84-120 Months 6.00% 6.05% 6.10% 6.20% 6.20%

It must be noted that Senior Citizens (60 years+) will be eligible for an additional 0.25% p.a. on deposits upto Rs 2 Crore. Additional ROI of 0.05% p.a. will be applicable on Individual deposits placed/renewed through our Online system and auto-renewed deposits. For cumulative option, interest is compounded annually.

