Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Health insurance: Policyholders may have to pay 10% of hospitalisation costs from 2027

As per a report by TOI, the non-life insurance companies are considering implementing 10 percent co-payment of admissible inpatient hospitalisation costs in retail health policies. It means that for a person's total hospitalisation bill of Rs 5,00,000, Rs 50,000 would have to be personally covered.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
Health insurance: Policyholders may have to pay 10% of hospitalisation costs from 2027

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Health insurance: Policyholders may have to pay 10% of hospitalisation costs from 2027
2
3
4
5