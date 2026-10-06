New Delhi: A Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a government-backed savings scheme for long-term financial planning with tax benefits, guaranteed returns and a 15-year lock-in period. The interest rates are decided by the government, while contributions range from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year. The deposits can be made either in a lump sum or in instalments.
Also, PPF investments enjoy favourable tax treatment as they are in the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. It means that the contributions made to the account, interest earned, and the maturity amount are exempt from taxes.
The 15-year maturity period is calculated from the end of the financial year in which the account was opened instead of the actual date of opening. For example, if a person opens the account on 10th October 2025, then the lock-in period would start from 31st March 2026. Hence, the matured amount can be withdrawn from April 1, 2041.
It is possible to miss the date of maturity or be unavailable for withdrawal. The investor may wonder what must be done after that, what happens to the funds, and what is the procedure to access the funds.
The answer depends on the time taken to respond and the investor's willingness to keep contributing.
Within a period of one year from maturity, there is no penalty or limitation on withdrawal of the amount. However, the choice arises when a person wishes to keep the money in the account.
When the amount reaches maturity, the investor has up to a year to either withdraw the amount or submit Form 4/Form H within a year to the financial institution. The form enables extending the tenure of the investment in blocks of five years. By doing so, the investor would be able to keep contributing to the PPF, which would continue to earn interest for another five years.
If a person does not take any action after the amount matures, the PPF balance would continue to be invested in blocks of five years and is eligible for withdrawal only once a year. However, the person would not be able to make deposits in the account, and the existing balance would continue to earn interest until the maturity is reached. Further deposits would neither earn interest nor get tax benefits.
Moreover, if the maturity date falls on a holiday, the amount would continue to earn interest, and the withdrawal or extension can be processed on the next working day.
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