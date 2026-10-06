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Here's what happens when PPF matures: Withdrawal, extension, or no further deposits

Also, PPF investments enjoy favourable tax treatment as they are in the EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) category. It means that the contributions made to the account, interest earned, and the maturity amount are exempt from taxes.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Here's what happens when PPF matures: Withdrawal, extension, or no further deposits

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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Here's what happens when PPF matures: Withdrawal, extension, or no further deposits
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