Hidden Income Or False Claims? Your ITR Could Cost You 200% In Penalties– Details Inside

New Delhi: It’s tax season again, and while you may be ready to file your Income Tax Return (ITR), it’s crucial to pause and review your details carefully. The latest ITR rules leave little room for error, mistakes or incorrect claims can cost you dearly. As per ClearTax, misreporting income can attract a hefty penalty of 200 per cent of the tax evaded while underreporting could lead to a 50 per cent penalty under Section 270A. So before you hit ‘submit’, double-check everything to avoid unnecessary trouble.

Yes, it’s serious and that’s exactly why you need to be extra cautious while filing your ITR. Even small mistakes can lead to big financial setbacks. To stay safe, make sure all the details you enter are correct and complete. A little extra care now can help you avoid heavy penalties later.

These ITR Mistakes Can Cost You Big

- Claiming deductions without proof: Don’t claim benefits under Section 80C unless you have proper documents to back them.

- False HRA claims: Avoid declaring fake rent receipts just to save tax—this can lead to serious trouble.

- Mixing personal and business expenses: Listing personal spends as business expenses is a red flag for tax authorities.

- Skipping side income: Freelancing, crypto gains, or part-time jobs? Make sure to report all sources of income in your ITR.

- Leaving out key details: Missing or incorrect information can trigger penalties—double-check everything before filing.

How to Stay Safe from Penalties

To avoid penalties, make sure every claim you make in your ITR is supported by proper documents. Remember, even if your CA or tax consultant makes a mistake, you are still responsible. The law holds the taxpayer accountable—not the person who filed the return. So, always review your ITR carefully before submitting it. A quick check now can save you from costly errors later.