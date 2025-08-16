High Salary, Low Satisfaction: CA Explains Why Rs 4.5 Lakh Monthly Isn’t Enough

New Delhi: Earning Rs 4.5 lakh a month and still feeling financially stressed? It might sound surprising, but even high earners aren’t immune to money worries thanks to something called lifestyle inflation. Chartered accountant and tax expert Nitin Kaushik recently shared a story on X (formerly Twitter) about a client with a hefty salary who asked, “Why are we still unhappy?” His question highlights a growing reality: financial satisfaction often has less to do with income and more to do with how we manage expectations, spending habits, and our overall mindset.

Kaushik, a chartered accountant who regularly guides people on budgeting, financial planning, and taxes, believes that it’s not about how much you earn and it’s about how you spend. In response to his client’s question, he said, “You’ve made it — a Rs 54 lakh per year income, a good job title, a decent car, branded everything.” Yet, the question lingered: why do some people still feel unsatisfied, even when they’re earning more than enough? That’s what Kaushik set out to unpack.

Big Salary, Bigger Expenses: Where Rs 4.5 Lakh a Month Really Goes

Kaushik broke it down with some quick math. Earning Rs 4.5 lakh a month sounds impressive — that’s Rs 54 lakh a year. But after taxes (about Rs 12 lakh), you're left with Rs 42 lakh.

Sounds like a lot? Not for long. According to Kaushik, most of it vanishes into everyday urban living expenses:

- Rs 18 lakh on rent and household costs

- Rs 6 lakh for children's education

- Rs 4.5 lakh on groceries, fuel, and domestic help

- Rs 3 lakh on dining out and social events

- Rs 4–5 lakh on travel

- Rs 3 lakh on insurance and maintenance

The Real Problem Isn’t Income — It’s Expectations

After covering all those expenses, even someone earning a high salary is left with just Rs 2–3 lakh a year in savings. And that, Kaushik says, is the real issue. It’s not about how much you earn — it’s about the constant pressure to keep up.

“Everyone around you is posting Europe trips, buying Rs 3 crore homes, flaunting designer brands. And you? Just trying to breathe between EMIs,” he says.

The Trap of Lifestyle Inflation

Kaushik points out that real satisfaction doesn’t come from just earning more — it comes from cutting out unnecessary comparisons, having control over your time, and focusing on personal growth beyond material things. It’s about being clear on your life goals: choosing financial freedom over social pressure, freedom over debt, and purpose over possessions.

As he put it in a series of tweets:

"The real trap: Lifestyle inflation. The moment income rises, so do the expenses. From Uber to driver, from Goa to Greece.

The hunger to 'upgrade' never ends. And now we call it standard living instead of luxury."

Earning Rs 4.5 lakh a month might seem like the dream, but as tax expert Nitin Kaushik highlights, even big salaries can leave people feeling financially stuck. After taxes and rising urban expenses—rent, school fees, groceries, travel, and EMIs—there’s often little left to save.