Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Higher DA demands gain steam; Employee unions seek merger of DA with basic pay

In April this year, the Modi government announced a 2 percent increase in DA for central government employees and pensioners. With this revision, DA has been increased to 60 percent of basic pay now from the earlier 58 percent.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Higher DA demands gain steam; Employee unions seek merger of DA with basic pay

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Erling Haaland's Viking blueprint: Inside diet, brutal training and recovery secrets behind his dominance
Erling Haaland22 min ago
2
Women's T20 World Cup34 min ago
3
punjab post matric scholarship for sc students57 min ago
4
Hafiz Saeed1 hr ago
5
Kashmera shah1 hr ago