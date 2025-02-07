Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2854899https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/highlights-of-rbis-monetary-policy-february-2025-2854899.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

Highlights Of RBI's Monetary Policy February 2025

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the MPC has also unanimously decided to continue with a neutral stance and will focus on inflation while supporting growth.

|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2025, 12:19 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Highlights Of RBI's Monetary Policy February 2025

Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday.

* Repo rate (short-term lending rate) reduced by 25 bps to 6.25 pc; 
* First rate cut after a gap of 5 years; last reduction was in May 2020; 
* To continue 'neutral' monetary policy stance; 
* GDP growth for FY'26 projected at 6.7 pc; 
* Inflation to come down to 4.2 pc in FY'26 from 4.8 pc in FY'25; * Food inflation pressures likely to see significant softening; 
* Core inflation expected to rise but remain moderate; 
* Banks to have 'bank.In' internet domain name, non-banks 'fin.In'; * RBI says global economic backdrop remains challenging; 
* Indian economy continue to remain strong, resilient; 
* CAD expected to remain well within sustainable level; 
* As on Jan 31, India's forex reserves stood at USD 630.6 billion, providing import cover of over 10 months; 
* Next meeting of Monetary Policy Committee scheduled for April 7-9.


RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the MPC has also unanimously decided to continue with a neutral stance and will focus on inflation while supporting growth. This would provide flexibility to respond to the macroeconomic environment, he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?