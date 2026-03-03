Holi 2026 bank holiday tomorrow: Branches shut in 18 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Chandigarh — check your city now

New Delhi: Planning to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash, or visit your locker today? Stop. Your bank branch may already be shut — or it might be perfectly open. The Holi bank holiday 2026 is split, with some banks closed on March 3 and others on March 4, while some states observe a two-day closure due to local festivals and overlapping observances. Here's the complete city-wise breakdown so you don't make a wasted trip.

Closed Today — March 3

Banks will remain closed on March 3, 2026, on account of Holi, Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Closed Tomorrow — March 4

Banks will remain closed in 18 regions on March 4, 2026 — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.

Closed Both Days — The Double-Shutdown States

Banks will remain shut for two consecutive days in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand due to overlapping Holi-related observances. If you live in these states, plan your cash needs now.

Your Phone and ATM Still Work

Don't panic. Digital banking services such as internet banking, UPI and ATM services will remain available as usual throughout the holiday period. Services such as NEFT and RTGS fund transfers, demand draft requests, cheque book requests, and credit and debit card services remain accessible online, ensuring minimal disruption despite physical branch closures.

March Is a Monster Holiday Month — Plan Ahead

Today's closure is just the beginning. In total, banks across India will observe 18 holidays in March 2026, including second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and at least 11 festive holidays India Budget covering Holika Dahan, Eid-ul-Fitr, Gudi Padwa, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti.

Customers are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for their respective region before visiting a branch.