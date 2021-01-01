हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India holidays 2021

Holiday Calendar 2021: Check out public holiday list in India for the whole year

One just hopes that the new year 2021 is not eclipsed by the COVID-Pandemic and all of us can have happier days ahead.

Holiday Calendar 2021: Check out public holiday list in India for the whole year
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: The year 2020 is over now and today is the first day of 2021.

While 2020 was saddled by the burden of COVID-19 pandemic that restricted our travel plans, one hopes that this year is going to be a better one.

Additionally, one just hopes that the new year 2021 is not eclipsed by the COVID-Pandemic and all of us can have happier days ahead, that we can have our fair share of vacations and leaves to look forward to.

In the above context, the information regarding public holidays will really be handy on two occassions --when you want to take a quick retreat (in case of long weekends) and when you want to go on a planned leave.

These holidays are as per the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The holiday list is categorised on the basis of Gazetted Holidays (denoted by G) as well as some very popular Restricted Holidays.

Month Holiday
January 1 New Year
January 13 Lohri
January 14

Makar Sankranti/Pongal

 
January 20 Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday
January 26 Republic Day (G)
February 16 Basant Panchami / Sri Panchami 
February 19 Shivaji Jayanti
February 26 Hazarat Ali's Birthday
February 27 Guru Ravidas's Birthday
March 8 Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti 
March 11 Maha Shivaratri
March 28 Holika Dahan/Dolyatra
March 29 Holi  (G)
April 2 Good Friday (G)
April 13 Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava/ Ugadi/Cheti Chand/ Vaisakhi/ Vishu
April 21 Ram Navami (G)
April 25 Mahavir Jayanti (G)
May 1 Labour Day
May 14 Eid-ul-Fitar (G)
May 26 Buddha Purnima (G)
July 12 Rath Yatra
July 21 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (G)
August 15 Independence Day (G)
August 19 Muharram (G)
August 21 Onam
August 22 Raksha Bandhan
August 30 Janamashtami (G)
September 10 Vinayaka Chaturthi
October 2 Gandhi Jayanti (G)
October 15 Dussehra (G)
October 19 Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (G)
November 4 Diwali (G)
November 6 Bhai Duj 

November 19
 

 Gurupurab  (G)
December 25 Christmas (G)

This must be noted that the above holiday calendar is by no means an exhaustive list but it gives a glimpse into the most popular public holidays. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India holidays 2021bank holidays 2021India public holidays 2021
Next
Story

Key financial changes to commence from January 1: Check new rules
  • 1,02,86,709Confirmed
  • 1,48,994Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M6S

DNA: Massive fire in the forests of Manipur