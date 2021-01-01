Holiday Calendar 2021: Check out public holiday list in India for the whole year

New Delhi: The year 2020 is over now and today is the first day of 2021.

While 2020 was saddled by the burden of COVID-19 pandemic that restricted our travel plans, one hopes that this year is going to be a better one.

Additionally, one just hopes that the new year 2021 is not eclipsed by the COVID-Pandemic and all of us can have happier days ahead, that we can have our fair share of vacations and leaves to look forward to.

In the above context, the information regarding public holidays will really be handy on two occassions --when you want to take a quick retreat (in case of long weekends) and when you want to go on a planned leave.

These holidays are as per the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The holiday list is categorised on the basis of Gazetted Holidays (denoted by G) as well as some very popular Restricted Holidays.

Month Holiday January 1 New Year January 13 Lohri January 14 Makar Sankranti/Pongal January 20 Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday January 26 Republic Day (G) February 16 Basant Panchami / Sri Panchami February 19 Shivaji Jayanti February 26 Hazarat Ali's Birthday February 27 Guru Ravidas's Birthday March 8 Swami Dayananda Saraswati Jayanti March 11 Maha Shivaratri March 28 Holika Dahan/Dolyatra March 29 Holi (G) April 2 Good Friday (G) April 13 Chaitra Sukladi/ Gudi Padava/ Ugadi/Cheti Chand/ Vaisakhi/ Vishu April 21 Ram Navami (G) April 25 Mahavir Jayanti (G) May 1 Labour Day May 14 Eid-ul-Fitar (G) May 26 Buddha Purnima (G) July 12 Rath Yatra July 21 Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (G) August 15 Independence Day (G) August 19 Muharram (G) August 21 Onam August 22 Raksha Bandhan August 30 Janamashtami (G) September 10 Vinayaka Chaturthi October 2 Gandhi Jayanti (G) October 15 Dussehra (G) October 19 Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad (G) November 4 Diwali (G) November 6 Bhai Duj November 19

Gurupurab (G) December 25 Christmas (G)

This must be noted that the above holiday calendar is by no means an exhaustive list but it gives a glimpse into the most popular public holidays.