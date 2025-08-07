Home Loan EMIs Too High? 5 Easy Ways To Lower Your Home Loan Payments Even When RBI Keeps Rates The Same

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the repo rate will remain steady at 5.5%. This follows a total reduction of 100 basis points earlier this year, benefitting home loan borrowers by lowering their EMIs as banks passed on the rate cuts. Although the current repo rate pause means no immediate EMI relief, borrowers can still take several effective steps to reduce their monthly home loan payments.

1. Make Prepayments to Lower Principal and Interest

Prepaying part of your home loan reduces the outstanding principal, which in turn decreases future interest payments. Early and partial prepayments can significantly reduce your EMI or shorten your loan tenure, saving substantial interest over time.

2. Negotiate for Better Interest Rates

If your loan started with a higher interest spread, check if your lender offers lower rates now and request a reduction. Maintaining a good credit score and comparing offers from other banks can help you negotiate more favorable terms.

3. Increase Your EMI Amount Periodically

Using bonuses or extra income to increase your EMI payments can help pay down the loan faster, reducing overall interest. Opting for a step-up EMI plan aligned with your income growth can also effectively lower your loan burden.

4. Consider Home Loan Balance Transfer

If you find lenders offering significantly lower interest rates, transferring your existing home loan balance to a new lender can reduce both your EMI and total interest payable over the loan term.

5. Switch from Fixed to Floating Interest Rate Loans

If current floating rates are lower than your fixed-rate loan, switching to a floating-rate loan may reduce your interest costs. Although there might be a small fee for conversion, floating rates generally work better when interest rates are stable or falling.