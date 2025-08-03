How 8th Pay Commission’s Salary Hike Could Impact Stock Markets

New Delhi: India’s 8th Pay Commission is going to give a big boost to government employees and pensioners. The government is expected to spend about Rs 3 lakh crore (3 trillion rupees) on the salary hike, starting in 2026. This is important news for people who invest in the stock market because it may change which companies do well.

What’s the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is a government panel that decides pay and pension increases for central government workers and retirees.

About 1.12 crore (11.2 million) people—including 50 lakh current employees and 65–67 lakh pensioners—will get higher salaries or pensions.

The new salaries are likely to start in January 2026.

How much will salaries increase?

The lowest government salary may rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 32,000–Rs 41,000 per month.

Employees' Dearness Allowance (extra pay for inflation) will be added into the new basic pay.

Most people will get a raise of about 13 percent to 34 percent in their take-home pay.

How does this affect the stock market?

More Money to Spend: With higher pay, government employees may spend more on things like cars, home appliances, FMCG goods, and houses. Companies selling these products could see higher sales.

Higher Savings: Employees may also save more in banks, mutual funds, and stocks.

Sectors most likely to benefit: Companies making consumer goods, banks, finance companies, and real estate could see a short-term boost.

Temporary Effect: This spending boost is usually strongest in the first six months to a year after salaries go up.

What should investors do?

Investors should keep an eye on sectors like autos, FMCG, electronics, and banking.

The effect may not last long, so investments in these areas might be best for the short term.

Possible Risks

The cost of the pay hikes may put some pressure on the government’s budget, but increased spending and higher tax collections could help balance it out over time.

Inflation could reduce the extra benefit of the salary increases.