Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2940696https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/how-8th-pay-commission-s-salary-hike-could-impact-stock-markets-2940696.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
8TH PAY COMMISSION

How 8th Pay Commission’s Salary Hike Could Impact Stock Markets

This is important news for people who invest in the stock market because it may change which companies do well.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How 8th Pay Commission’s Salary Hike Could Impact Stock Markets

New Delhi: India’s 8th Pay Commission is going to give a big boost to government employees and pensioners. The government is expected to spend about Rs 3 lakh crore (3 trillion rupees) on the salary hike, starting in 2026. This is important news for people who invest in the stock market because it may change which companies do well.

What’s the 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is a government panel that decides pay and pension increases for central government workers and retirees.

About 1.12 crore (11.2 million) people—including 50 lakh current employees and 65–67 lakh pensioners—will get higher salaries or pensions.

The new salaries are likely to start in January 2026.

How much will salaries increase?

The lowest government salary may rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 32,000–Rs 41,000 per month.

Employees' Dearness Allowance (extra pay for inflation) will be added into the new basic pay.

Most people will get a raise of about 13 percent to 34 percent in their take-home pay.

How does this affect the stock market?

More Money to Spend: With higher pay, government employees may spend more on things like cars, home appliances, FMCG goods, and houses. Companies selling these products could see higher sales.

Higher Savings: Employees may also save more in banks, mutual funds, and stocks.

Sectors most likely to benefit: Companies making consumer goods, banks, finance companies, and real estate could see a short-term boost.

Temporary Effect: This spending boost is usually strongest in the first six months to a year after salaries go up.

What should investors do?

Investors should keep an eye on sectors like autos, FMCG, electronics, and banking.

The effect may not last long, so investments in these areas might be best for the short term.

Possible Risks

The cost of the pay hikes may put some pressure on the government’s budget, but increased spending and higher tax collections could help balance it out over time.

Inflation could reduce the extra benefit of the salary increases.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK