How account aggregator 2.0 is powering the next phase of India’s financial revolution

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India’s Account Aggregator (AA) framework is becoming a pivotal development in India’s financial landscape. Designed to give individuals and businesses greater control over their financial data, this system is rapidly reshaping how financial services are delivered in the digital age.

What the Account Aggregator Framework Is

At its core, the Account Aggregator framework is a consent-based data sharing system regulated by the RBI. It allows people to securely share their financial information — such as bank account details, mutual fund holdings, insurance policies, and tax records — with other financial entities, but only when they explicitly permit it. This represents a shift from the traditional model, where users had to manually provide documents like bank statements or PDFs for loans and other services.

Unlike many digital systems, an Account Aggregator does not store or analyse any of your information. Instead, it acts as a neutral intermediary, passing encrypted financial data between institutions in a secure way based on your consent.

How It Works

Here’s how the ecosystem functions:

Financial Information Providers (FIPs) include banks, mutual funds, insurers, and pension funds that hold your financial data.

Account Aggregators (AAs) are RBI-licensed non-bank financial companies that manage your consent and securely transmit data.

Financial Information Users (FIUs) are entities — like lenders or wealth managers — that receive your data to provide products such as loans or insurance.

With the AA framework, individuals decide who can access which parts of their financial data, for how long, and for what purpose. Consent can be modified or withdrawn at any time, putting control firmly in the hands of users.

Why This Matters

Previously, when you applied for financial services — especially loans — you needed to manually gather and upload documents like bank statements, tax returns, or investment records, which was slow, error-prone, and inconvenient. The AA framework replaces this manual process with secure, structured digital data that can be shared instantly and safely between institutions.

This transformation has several major benefits:

Faster credit decisions: Lenders receive real-time financial data, which can accelerate loan approvals.

Better access for first-time borrowers: People with limited credit history can now use cash-flow data to demonstrate repayment ability.

Support for small businesses: Micro, small, and medium enterprises can benefit from transaction-based lending rather than relying on collateral alone.

Improved data security and privacy: Because data sharing is permission-based and encrypted, users retain ownership and control.

A New Phase of Growth

The original AA framework was introduced in 2016. But now with Account Aggregator 2.0, the system is gaining broader adoption and strategic importance in India’s financial ecosystem. Financial institutions are increasingly integrating these consent-based data flows into credit processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer experience systems.

By standardising the way financial data is shared and used, this framework is laying the foundation for smarter, faster, and more inclusive financial services across the country.