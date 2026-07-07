/How can Annual Information Statement help identify discrepancies in your ITR filing? 8-line checklist explained

New Delhi: Tax experts advise taxpayers to carefully review their Annual Information Statement (AIS) before filing their Income Tax Returns. Any discrepancy in these records may lead to incorrect income reporting, refund delays or tax notices. By reconciling AIS data with supporting documents before filing the return, taxpayers can avoid compliance issues and ensure accurate reporting.
AIS displays a comprehensive view of information to the taxpayer before filing the return of income. It promotes voluntary compliance and enables seamless prefilling of returns. AIS provides a consolidated view of various financial transactions linked to a taxpayer's PAN, including salary income, interest earned, securities transactions, TDS and other high-value transactions.
By reviewing the AIS before filing, taxpayers can identify errors, report missing income accurately and rectify inaccurate entries using the feedback mechanism on the income tax portal. Since the Income Tax Department analyses the AIS data to verify information reported in tax returns, any discrepancy between the two may attract scrutiny.
Here are the crucial things that every taxpayer should check before filing an ITR.
1. Review all reported financial information
The AIS includes information relating to:
Taxes deducted at source (TDS)
Taxes collected at source (TCS)
Specified Financial Transactions (SFT)
Payment of taxes
Demand and refund
Annexure II salary
Interest on refund
Outward foreign remittance/purchase of foreign currency
GST turnover under information code (EXC-GSTR3B)
Checking your AIS before filing ensures accurate income reporting, claiming all eligible TDS credits and directly prevents tax demand notices.
2. Check general information part in AIS
The general information part contained under AIS displays the information on PAN, masked Aadhar number, name of the taxpayer, date of birth mobile number, e-mail address and address of taxpayers. Taxpayers should verify any discrepancy in this information before filing the return.
3. Review the TIS
Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) is contained under AIS. TIS is an information category wise aggregated information summary for a taxpayer. You will be shown various details within the TIS such as, information category, value processed by system and value accepted by taxpayer/confirmed by source. The information accepted by taxpayer/confirmed by source in TIS will be used for pre-filling of return, if applicable.
4. Along with AIS, check related information
AIS includes information that is available with the IT Department at a particular time. There may be other transactions relating to the taxpayer which are not displayed in AIS at a particular time. Therefore, taxpayer should check all related information outside the AIS and report complete and accurate information in the Income Tax Return.
5. Use feedback option
The IT Department allows taxpayers to submit feedback against incorrect information appearing in the AIS. Taxpayers can flag transactions that are incorrectly reported, duplicated, belong to another PAN, pertain to a different financial year or represent non-taxable income through the e-filing portal. The TIS is updated after considering the taxpayer's feedback and the information received from the reporting entity, wherever applicable. The updated processed value is then used for pre-filling the ITR wherever applicable.
6. Understand the difference between AIS and TIS
AIS is a comprehensive statement containing detailed financial information reported from various sources. TIS is a category-wise summary generated after processing AIS information and taxpayer feedback. Understanding the difference between the AIS and TIS ensures seamless ITR pre-filling and reducing calculation errors.
7. Understand the difference between AIS and Form 26AS
AIS is the extension of Form 26AS. Form 26AS displays details of property purchases, high-value investments and TDS/TCS transactions carried out during the financial year. AIS additionally includes savings account interest, dividend, rent received, purchase and sale transactions of securities/immovable properties, foreign remittances, interest on deposits, GST turnover etc. AIS also provides the taxpayer the option to give feedback on the transactions reported. Further, the aggregation of transactions on information source level is also reported in TIS. Understanding the difference between the AIS and Form 26AS helps taxpayers file accurate returns.
8. How to view the AIS statement?
Taxpayers can access the AIS functionality by following these steps:
Login to URL https://www.incometax.gov.in/.
Click Annual Information Statement (AIS) menu on dashboard.
Click on Proceed button which will redirect to AIS portal
Click on AIS tile to view the Annual Information Statement.
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