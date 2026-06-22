How can employees claim HRA if the landlord refuses to provide PAN card? Explained

New Delhi: Salaried employees receiving a House Rent Allowance (HRA) as part of their salary can claim HRA exemption if they pay rent for their accommodation. An HRA exemption lowers the taxable salary either wholly or partially. Under the current system, salaried employees claiming HRA are required to provide rent receipts and furnish the landlord’s PAN if the annual rent exceeds the prescribed limit. In the absence of a PAN, an employer can deny the benefit of HRA while deducting tax on salary income.
HRA exemption can be claimed by employees who receive HRA as a part of their salary structure. The taxpayer should live in a rented accommodation to claim HRA exemption and those living in their own house cannot claim HRA. HRA is exempted under the old tax regime under section 10(13A) for salaried individuals. However, this exemption is not available in the new tax regime.
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The HRA amount deduction features in Part B of Form 16 provided by the employer as it is part of the salary. A rent agreement and rent receipt are necessary to claim an HRA exemption. Rent receipts are important as they serve as proof that the employee has paid the rent as specified in the agreement. The income tax authorities might reject the HRA claim due to lack of rent receipts and evidence of actual payments.
The PAN of the landlord is mandatory for HRA exemption in case the rent per annum of the employee exceeds Rs 1 lakh which is Rs 8,333 per month. The PAN of the landlord is not required if your annual rent payment is below Rs 1 lakh. If this annual rental amount exceeds Rs 6,00,000 then the tenant has to deduct 10 percent TDS from the rent amount every month.
The Income Tax rules require an employee to mandatorily furnish Form 12BB mentioning the name, address and details of the PAN of the landlord if rent paid during the year exceeds Rs 1 lakh as evidence towards the HRA claim. In case of failure to produce the PAN, the employer can deny the benefit of HRA while deducting tax on salary income.
Even if you are unable to provide the PAN of your landlord, you may still be eligible for HRA exemption. If the landlord does not give the PAN, they must provide a written declaration, including their name and address. This requirement helps the government verify the rent payments mentioned in receipts.
You can claim HRA exemption without the PAN of the landlord because the requirement of producing PAN details of the landlord under Rule 26C is only for the purpose of deduction of tax at source on ‘salary income’ by the employer. Section 10(13A) of the Income-Tax Act, 1961 which provides for HRA exemption does not change here. Under section 10 (13A) of the Income Tax Act if you are a salaried individual and get HRA from your employer then you are entitled to tax exemption. However, in the absence of PAN of the landlord you should provide all the documentary evidence such as the rent agreement, rent receipt and bank statement for proof of rent payment to substantiate your HRA claims.
If your employer rejects the claim due to a lack of PAN and deducts TDS then you can directly claim the excess tax refund when filing your Income Tax Return using the rent receipts and the declaration of the landlord as proof.
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