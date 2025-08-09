Advertisement
How ChatGPT Helped This Woman Ditch Auto-Debits And Save Rs 2,028 A Month

A woman recently shared how ChatGPT helped her fix her finances by finding and cancelling unused subscriptions—saving her nearly Rs 2,000 a month.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
File Photo

New Delhi: While many tech leaders warn about the risks of AI chatbots, one story shows how they can actually help. A woman recently shared how ChatGPT helped her fix her finances by finding and cancelling unused subscriptions—saving her nearly Rs 2,000 a month.

The story, shared on Livemint by Deepika Chelani, described what she called a “subscription detox.” With ChatGPT’s help, she discovered and cancelled forgotten auto-debits, leading to Rs 2,028 in immediate savings and a permanent Rs 603 cut in her monthly expenses.

Finding the Money Leaks
Chelani realised she was losing money every month to “boring, forgettable auto-debits” for apps and services she hadn’t used in months. She didn’t know exactly which subscriptions were draining her money or how to stop them.

She asked ChatGPT for help. The AI gave her a four-step plan to take control of her spending.

First, ChatGPT suggested search phrases like “Your subscription has been renewed” and “Auto-debit confirmation.” Using these keywords, Chelani went through her Gmail and UPI payment history. She found recurring charges for services like Amazon Prime, Headspace, Gaana+, and Google One, and then cancelled or downgraded them.

Cancelling Made Easy
Some subscriptions were hard to cancel, so Chelani asked ChatGPT to write cancellation emails for her. She sent these emails to customer support, and within days, the services were cancelled.

Finally, ChatGPT recommended creating a monthly ‘Subscription Audit’—a quick 10-minute check to make sure she wasn’t paying for things she didn’t use.

A Small Habit, Big Savings
Chelani said, “We focus so much on earning more money. But sometimes, the smartest move is to stop wasting what we already have.”

For her, the process only needed a chat window, 10 minutes, and the willingness to clean up—and it made a lasting difference in her finances.

 

 

 

