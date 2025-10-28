How Is Generational Wealth Built? What Is The Untold Secret Nobody Told You? CA Explains In Details

Amidst wealth creation, retirement planning and saving for exigency; there is one topic that isn't much discussed as widely --family wealth, that was built over generations.

CA Nitin Kaushik, in his latest tweet, extensively discussed about this generational wealth, that sits quietly on a family's portfolio, and not much fuss is made around it.

"The Untold Secrets of Generational Wealth (That Most Indians Miss). We often think wealth is about earning crores. But real wealth isn’t about how much you make — it’s about how long it stays. In most “old money” families, wealth isn’t luck. It’s a discipline passed down like a family recipe. And there’s a reason only a few families stay rich for generations… Let’s talk about what they do differently," tweeted Kaushik recently.

In a series of thread on X, Kaushik says, "Generations Don’t Just Inherit Money — They Inherit Values. There’s a saying: “The first generation earns it. The second builds it. The third burns it. But old, disciplined families break this curse. Every generation is trained harder than the one before. Children are not pampered — they’re prepared. They learn that wealth disappears faster than it’s earned if you don’t respect it."

He further explains that true wealth does not lie in pomp and show, but investment in instruments like trust funds.

"Wealth That Whispers, Not Screams You’ll rarely see generationally rich families flaunting.

No loud brands, no “Dubai diaries,” no luxury reels. True wealth doesn’t need to prove anything — it’s too busy protecting itself. They invest in trust funds, not trend bags. Their peace of mind is their real status symbol," he writes.

Another important area that Kaushik touches upon, is building assets. He says while middle-class families gift gold or gadgets, old wealth gives assets such as socks, books and lessons so that the next generation learns about growing gifts and not make it depreciate.

Kaushik also comments on having a partner that matches your principles, arguing that a financially careless partner can collapse decades of fiscal discipline.

He mentions that Financial Literacy is instilled in such families from Childhood, so when one grows up, one uses the learning to build further wealth.