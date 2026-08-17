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How many taxpayers reported annual income of Rs 100 crore in AY26? Check what report says

As per an analysis by SBI Research, the number of taxpayers reporting income of Rs 1 crore or more increased by 14 per cent to 5,35,672 in AY26 from 4,71,419 in AY25.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
How many taxpayers reported annual income of Rs 100 crore in AY26? Check what report says

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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How many taxpayers reported annual income of Rs 100 crore in AY26? Check what report says
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