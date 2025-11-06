How Much Is Enough As Retirement Corpus In India? Is Rs 10 Crore Enough? Redditt Debate Goes Viral

New Delhi: A social media user has asked an important question whether Rs 10 crore would be enough for a comfortable life in India after retirement. The post has sparked debate about personal finance and the cost of living in India.

The user took to Reddit with the post titled "Would Rs 10 crore be enough to retire comfortably in India today?" The user stated in the post that he was curious about the opinion of others on whether Rs 10 crore would be sufficient for a comfortable retirement in India. "Just a thought I wanted to discuss if someone inherits around Rs 10 crore (mix of land, property, mutual funds, etc) do you think that is enough to retire comfortably in India today?" the user wrote.

The user wanted to hear what others thought about the idea that if invested properly Rs 10 crore could generate solid passive income. "A single person like me would spend around Rs 1 lakh/month, and maybe around Rs 3 lakh/month after marriage with family expenses included. If invested properly, Rs 10 crore could generate solid passive income but I am curious how others view this in the current economy," the user said.

The user asked for the opinions of others about how much money would be sufficient to retire or live comfortably in India. "What amount do you think would be enough to retire or live financially free in India?" the user asked.

The post sparked a debate on personal finance with some arguing that the amount is more than enough and others contending that spending should be under control.

One user commented, "If your 10cr can generate 10% ROI then absolutely more than enough."

"10 crores should earn you 70 lakhs per year. so about 5-6 lakhs a month. for a single person, should def be enough," commented another user.

A user said, "For a single person. Who spend 1 lakh/month, any amount of money is useless. Because its obvious you dont have control on your expenses."

One user commented, "What will you spend for 3L brother, just curious"

A user said, "To retire comfortably, you do not need calculations, you need to be comfortable with yourself."