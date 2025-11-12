How Much Money Will Be Decent Enough To Retire In Tier 3 City, Tier 2 And Metro Cities? CA Explains Via Simple Math Formula

New Delhi: CA Nitin Kaushik has said that to have a good retirement corpus one has to invest early. Early investment ensures a healthy retirement corpus which serves as a financial safety net to cover living costs, healthcare and other lifestyle needs and ensures a comfortable and financially secure life throughout retirement. His X post is a reminder that retirement is no longer about age, but about financial readiness.

In the X post Kaushik said, “Retirement is not about stopping work. It is about not working out of fear.” In a thread he has explained what a realistic retirement corpus looks like. According to Kaushik, every Indian dreams of a peaceful retirement. But the moment one runs the numbers, peace suddenly looks expensive and that is because "a few lakhs will not even cover your medical bills and daily comfort for long".

Kaushik said, "Retirement planning is no longer about age, it is about inflation and geography." Kaushik explains the point saying that to live in a tier 3 city one will require around Rs 1.2 crore, in tier 2 city one will require roughly Rs 3.5 crore, while in tier 1 metro one will need Rs 8–9 crore or more. Kaushik claims that this "amount you will need if you wish to live peacefully, not luxuriously."

According to Kaushik the wide gap is created by bills of healthcare, utilities and everyday inflation that silently chips away at savings. "Healthcare alone eats up 10-15% of your retirement budget," Kaushik notes.

Kaushik uses the 30x Rule, multiply the annual expenses by 30 to estimate one's minimum retirement corpus. He says that if your annual expense is Rs 8 lakh, Rs 2.4 crore is the minimum corpus you will need. If you are in your 30s and you think that you will figure out things later then due to the delay "you do not just lose time, you lose the power of compounding."

Kaushik said that if you invest Rs 9,000/month for 35 years at 12% annual return, you will have about Rs 5.8 crore by 60. But if you wait just 10 years and start at 40, the same SIP gives you only Rs 1.8 crore. "That is a Rs 4 crore loss simply for waiting," Kaushik said.

Kaushik advises investors to "Start small, but start early. Do not wait to have lakhs in your account." According to Kaushik, even Rs 2,000–Rs 5,000/month in a disciplined SIP can create a better life after retirement.

Kaushik wrote, "Retirement is not about escaping work, it is about escaping financial pressure. It is not about luxury villas, it is about not checking your bank balance before a doctor visit." He advised people to plan early because their future "deserves peace, not panic."